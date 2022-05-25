‘There have been talks’ — Ronwen Williams says he might leave SuperSport

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams has hinted he might leave the Pretoria-based club in the coming transfer window to pursue his ambition of winning the league.

The Bafana Bafana skipper has been linked with a move away from SuperSport over the past few window periods. Orlando Pirates are one of the clubs that was reported to be interested in the shot-stopper.

Speaking at a Castle Lager ‘It’s Within’ event aimed at empowering township business that was held at Imbizo Shisanyama in Mall of Thembisa on Wednesday, Williams confirmed talks among himself, possible suitors and the club about his future.

“There have been talks and we will see what is going to happen, but there has been some interest and now it will depend on if the club is willing to let me go,” Williams said. “But I’ve told SuperSport what my ambitions are and it’s for them to decide if they want me to stay. If they want me to stay I will gladly do so, but if they decided to let me go maybe it’s the time now.

“But, like I said, I’m happy at SuperSport. We will see in the next few weeks what’s going to happen.”