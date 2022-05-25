‘Football can kill you’: Baroka to part ways with coaches Thobejane, Thoka

Baroka chairman Khurišhi Mphahlele has confirmed the contracts of coaches Kgoloko Thobejane and Matsimela Thoka will not be renewed.

Baroka were relegated from the DStv Premiership to the GladAfrica Championship, also known as the National First Division (NFD), last weekend after they lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United.

The defeat at Harry Gwala Stadium left Baroka at the bottom of the log standings while Swallows FC were dragged into the promotion play-offs in second-last position.

Mphahlele said head coach Vincent Kobola had shown interest to go down to the GladAfrica with the club, but there would be no roles for Thobejane and Thoka, who ended the season coaching Baroka's reserve team.

Kobola replaced Thobejane in a desperate position with four games to go in the 2021-2022 Premiership. Baroka rallied to two wins and a draw under Kobola, but the loss against United condemned the Limpopo team to the drop.