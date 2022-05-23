Igesund defends 'chokers' Bucs after another final loss

Are Orlando Pirates chokers in cup finals?

This is the question many South African football followers are asking after the Buccaneers suffered their ninth defeat in 11 cup finals since 2012.

On Friday, in a neutral venue, Pirates lost to unfancied RS Berkane of Morocco in the CAF Confederation, going down 4-5 in a penalty shootout. The match was played in Uyo city in Nigeria.

In 2013, the Buccaneers lost the Champions League to Al Ahly of Egypt. Two years later, they lost the Confederation Cup final to Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia.

Then in the domestic finals they also have a poor record, losing to Baroka on penalties in the Telkom Knockout in the 2019/19 season. Then in the Nedbank Cup the Soweto giants lost two successive finals to SuperSport United in 2016 and 2017.

There have also been two defeats in the MTN8 final.

While many will think they are chokers, former coach Gordon Igesund doesn’t think so as he feels they were unlucky in most of the finals they lost with penalties deciding the outcome.

“Everyone can see there have been a couple of coaches coming in, young coaches are coming in and I don’t know [what they are doing],” Igesund told Sowetan yesterday.

“I was only at Pirates for a year after seven years where they have not won anything and they were in the same situation. Irvin Khoza asked me to come there and he asked me if I can win the league we won and the BP Top eight.”

Igesund believes they should have won the final on Friday had they converted some of the chances they created

“I feel sorry for them, they dominated the game and they played very well,” he said

“But this happens in football. I know Fadlu Davids very well. He played for me and he wants to win things.

“I would not say they are chokers. It happens in football sometimes you win and you lose. I’m sure the chairman is on top of things at the moment and will make a decision to give the coaches a chance to continue or maybe bring in someone who is experienced.”

Pirates’ last 11 finals

v Al Ahly Champions League 2012/13 lost

v Platinum Stars MTN8 13/14 lost

v Platinum Stars Telkom Knockout 13/14 lost

v Wits Nedbank 13/14 won

v Etoile du Sahel Confed 15/16 lost

v Chiefs MTN8 14/15 lost

v SuperSport Nedbank 15/16 lost

v SuperSport Nedbank 16/17 lost

v Baroka Telkom 18/19 lost

v Celtic MTN8 20/21 won

v Berkane Confed 21/22 lost