Baroka relegated to NFD after six years in the PSL

Baroka have been relegated from the DStv Premiership after their 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

The single goal by experienced defender Clayton Daniels was enough to end Baroka’s six-year stay in the top-tier.

The relegation of Baroka is a big setback for the club as they had started to attract sponsors which are key for any side to be successful in the top-tier.

Also, the Lebowakgomo region in Limpopo will take a huge knock because of this development as the club over the years has helped to unearth a number of talented players such as Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates’ Goodman Mosele, Sundowns’ duo of Thabiso Kutumela and Gift Motupa and others and exposed them to top-flight football.

Baroka’s chairperson Khurishi Mphahlele has also made a significant investment in terms of the facilities there.

For a team that needed a victory at all costs to stand any chance of avoiding the axe, Bakgakga didn’t do enough to win the clash.

Baroka gave an underwhelming performance in the capital of KwaZulu-Natal, as they have been doing for most of their abysmal campaign.