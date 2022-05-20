The five gems produced by Stellies' academy

Stellenbosch won their first DStv Diski Challenge title last week, and for the club it was a full circle moment.

The process of winning the title started three years ago when the club started sourcing homegrown players to build a team to take part in the Diski Challenge and be at the forefront of the academy structures.

Reserves coach Evangelos Vellios set his boys the goal of reaching 64 points this season to win the title and bow out with medals and they delivered.

We look at some key players unearthed by Stellies' ambitious project:

Athenkosi Mcaba

Age: 20

Position: Defender

DStv Premiership matches: 13

Mcaba is one of the breakout players this season. After stints at Bidvest Wits and Cape Umoya, Mcaba signed for Stellies where his talent was polished. The defender has everything to make it in modern football. His future is bright, he's already in the sights of Bafana Bafana and his star can only rise.

Jayden Adams

Age: 21

Position: Attacking midfielder

Matches: 24

Vellios has deemed Adams the best player in SA at the moment. Able to be deployed as a central or attacking midfielder makes him an asset. With the number of games he's played this season, Adams will soon set into the realms of being a talisman for Cape Winelands side.

Devin Titus

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder

Matches: 5

Having worn the captain's armband in the season the team won the Diski Challenge, Titus is a future captain for Stellenbosch. His leadership attributes have seen him earn the respect of his peers and seniors. Titus will look to play a big role next season in the first team.

Antonio van Wyk

Age: 20

Position: Attacking midfielder/ Forward

Matches: 12

In 2019, at the Engen Knockout Challenge, Van Wyk was top scorer and top midfielder. In his cameos this season, he's proven to be a threat from the number 10 position. He'll get better as he grows into his body and understands the dynamics of the PSL.

Fuad Johnson

Age: 19

Position: Forward

Matches: 4

The young striker has the prospects of being one of the best in the country. He's at a club where they will be patient with him and fine-tune his talent. For Stellies to sign him to Highlands Park shows that they want him for the future.