Shalulile, Tinkler named the best of PSL for April

Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Peter Shalulile has been left overwhelmed by winning DStv Premiership Player of the Month for April, dedicating the gong to everyone associated with the Brazilians.

Yesterday, the league confirmed Shalulile as last month's best player, while Cape Town City mentor Eric Tinkler clinched the Coach of the Month gong. Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly's free-kick in their 3-1 victory over Chippa United early last month was voted as April's Goal of the Month.

Shalulile, who's the league's top-scorer with 22 goals, impressively managed back-to-back hat-tricks in Sundowns' victories over Swallows FC and Golden Arrows in April. The Namibia star thanked everyone linked to Sundowns for helping him win the award. Shalulile was pitted against City duo of goalkeeper Hugo Marquez and utility winger Craig Martin, alongside Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo.

"It's a great feeling. It's overwhelming to receive such an award. Everyone put in the hard work in this... from the technical team to the players, the staff, the ground people and the fans. I am happy and hoping for many more awards,'' said Shalulile yesterday.

Tinkler also credited his players and backroom staff for the Coach of the Month accolade. Tinkler inspired City to three victories and two draws in five April matches as City surged up to second position on the log. Their brilliant run in April gave them a strong chance of securing a CAF Champions League spot for the first time in the club’s short history.

"I am elated to have been awarded this award but it's not about me to be honest. It's about how we've responded in the second half of the season. Everybody deserves the accolade not only myself. It starts with the players, how they responded in the second half of the season,'' said Tinkler, who beat Sundowns duo Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena alongside Royal's John Maduka to the accolade.