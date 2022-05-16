Zwane laments standard of SA football

As Kaizer Chiefs look to rebuild their squad for next season, interim head coach Arthur Zwane says there’s not much quality in the market, hinting that the standard of football in SA is dropping.

The AmaKhosi management and faithful will be the first to admit that this season has been below par for them, they have once again failed to perform to the standards they have set.

Chiefs were defeated 1-0 by Sekhukhune on Saturday at Ellis Park but remain fourth on the log. Looking forward to the off-season, Chiefs have already started planning for the transfer window, jotting down the names of potential recruits capable of strengthening the team.

But Zwane is bemoaning the lack of quality in the market and believes there aren’t many players who can bear the pressures of donning the Chiefs jersey.

“We have to reinforce the squad, we have to beef up, we don’t have a choice. We have to get players that can understand the pressure and take it head-on,” said Zwane in his post-match press conference.

“Unfortunately, there aren’t too many players out there that have the desire and quality of playing for a team of Kaizer Chiefs’ calibre and the demands that come with the responsibility of playing for this club.

“We are headhunting, scouting and doing everything in our power to get the right players to help the youngsters we have because they are the future of the club.”

Asked it the standard of football in SA has dropped, he said: “It’s a big problem, not only for us but for other teams as well. You can even see our national team is ailing. Once teams like Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are not competing with a Mamelodi Sundowns that’s been doing well for years, the standard of football drops in the country.

“There are so many reasons and challenges that see us finding ourselves in this situation as a country. We are hoping to turn things around. In terms of the players, that’s why we have to find the right ones. Sometimes from the outside you can see the player’s quality and ability but as soon as they come to Chiefs, they crack.”