Poor finishing gives Galaxy coach sleepless nights

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has yet again bemoaned his side’s bluntness upfront as they can still be relegated.

Galaxy played to a goalless draw against Marumo Gallants at home at the weekend. The Rockets are two points from the relegation zone, heading into their final league game against Chippa United away on Saturday. To avoid going down, Ramovic’s troops must hope Swallows and Baroka don’t win their synchronised matches against Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg respectively, if they fail to beat Chippa.

Ramovic is certain they would not have found themselves staring relegation in the face if they were more lethal in front of goals. “The thing is... it’s been the story of our season [referring to missed chances]. If you don’t score these kind of opportunities we are having, then what can you expect? Of course, it’s not easy to win,” said Ramovic.

As much as Chippa are now safe after their 0-0 draw away to Swallows at the weekend, Ramovic still expects a difficult encounter against them. Though he was frustrated that they missed chances against Gallants, the German cherishes the point they gained at Mbombela Stadium.

“Now we have to prepare well for the Chippa game. It will be a real tough fight for us. The whole thing is in our hands but again we have to score. If we don’t score, it won’t be good at all for us. A point is a point, it’s important but it would have been good to win today [against Gallants]. We would have confirmed our safety.”