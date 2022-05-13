‘You are playing for your children’s school fees,’ Baroka coach tells players

Baroka stand-in coach Vincent Kobola has reminded his players that they are “playing for their children’s school fees” as they approach the decisive end of the DStv Premiership over the next two weekends.

Bottom-of-the-log Baroka approach their last two matches against SuperSport United and Maritzburg United staring down the barrel of relegation to the GladAfrica Championship.

Their survival mission starts with a clash against SuperSport at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday where Kobola said only a win will keep their hopes of survival alive.

“They know that they are playing for their contracts and for the lives,” said Kobola, who took over recently after Kgoloko Thobejane was demoted to the Baroka reserve team.

“Some of them are left with only two months to earn a salary and they have families to look after and they have children in school. When a child is taken out of school, you must explain as a father and take responsibility.”