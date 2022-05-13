Tricky test for City, Usuthu as they aim to achieve different goals

Cape Town City's quest for CAF Champions League football next season will be put to a tricky test when they face AmaZulu, whose coach Brandon Truter is trying to prove he's the right man to continue leading the side beyond this season, at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

City, who are second on the log, can't afford to stumble against AmaZulu as that would give third-placed Royal AM a big advantage in the battle for second place. Royal are three points behind City but have a game in hand.

Last week the Citizens, who are now unbeaten in their last 12 league games, survived a scare when they managed to beat relegation-threatened TS Galaxy 2-0, despite being dominated for the better part of the game. City last lost a league game when they suffered a 3-2 defeat away to SuperSport United in December.

City coach Eric Tinkler expects AmaZulu to be tougher than Galaxy. Usuthu are unbeaten and haven't conceded in the league under Truter with three wins and two draws. Truter joined the Durban club on an interim basis in March, replacing Benni McCarthy. The Usuthu coach has made it clear he wants to secure a prolonged stay at Usuthu and Tinkler hinted this also makes it difficult to beat AmaZulu.

"AmaZulu are a good team with a lot of talented players. We have to be at our best to beat them. It doesn't matter who you play... Last week we played Galaxy and they're bottom of the log but you saw how difficult the game was. So, we expect an even harder challenge against AmaZulu," said Tinkler.

"It's going to be a tough game. We've come to the business end of the season where everybody is looking to finish off strong, whether it be in the top four, whether it be in the top eight, whether to avoid relegation or whether it'll be whether you keeping your job or not. For us it's important to focus on ourselves and rely on no-one."