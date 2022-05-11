×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'Good thing for Mhango to leave Orlando Pirates'

Kamwendo says Bucs disrespect Malawian striker

11 May 2022 - 07:21
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Gabadinho Mhango will apparently leave Orlando Pirates at the end of the season, according to reports.
Gabadinho Mhango will apparently leave Orlando Pirates at the end of the season, according to reports.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Retired Orlando Pirates winger Joseph Kamwendo has hailed his compatriot Gabadinho Mhango's impending departure from the Sea Robbers.

Over the weekend, Malawian publication The Nation quoted Mhango, confirming he's leaving Pirates at the end of the season after the club amicably agreed to let him go. The Malawian striker has endured a turbulent spell at Pirates, struggling to command a regular berth in the starting XI despite his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon early this year.

Pirates coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids always hinted Mhango's lack of game time had to do with his ill-discipline at times. Mhango has started only two of the five league games he's featured in this term. Kamwendo, who turned out for the Buccaneers between 2007 and 2011, sees Mhango exit as a good thing.

"He [Mhango] needs some respect. Him leaving Pirates is great for our country Malawi. We need him to play week-in week-out. He should join a team where he'll get game time. Malawians look up to Mhango when it comes to football, so he must be a regular. It doesn't matter where he goes as long as he'll play regularly,'' Kamwendo told Sowetan yesterday.

Kamwendo also urged Mhango to guard against misbehaving. "He must just focus on the game and be disciplined enough. They say if you respect the game, the game respects you in return,'' noted Kamwendo.

As per The Nation's report, the Flames striker is breathing a sigh of relief that he's leaving the Soweto giants. "We had a meeting recently and both parties agreed by mutual consent to part ways. It is a huge relief to me because I was hardly enjoying game time,'' Mhango was quoted saying.

“It has been a stressful season for me and I can’t wait to move on; hopefully, this will be a new dawn for my career."

Pirates senior administrator Floyd Mbele and Mhango's agent Mike Makaab couldn't be reached for comment as their phones rang unanswered.

Doc questions why legends like Rhoo are overlooked at Safa

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo is questioning why former captain Lucas Radebe is being denied a chance to lead at Safa.
Sport
54 minutes ago

Ria, Safa headed for nasty battle over poll

Ria Ledwaba and Safa could be headed for a nasty court battle after her lawyer confirmed she has been threatened with expulsion had she addressed ...
Sport
58 minutes ago

Fixtures nightmare: Confed to force Pirates’ games past end of PSL season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to be forced to abandon the tradition of having the last two rounds of fixtures played at the same time given ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Yeye, Teko to face off against Seedorf in exhibition game

South Africans are set to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the Heineken All-Invitational five-a-side exhibition match this weekend.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...