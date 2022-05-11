'Good thing for Mhango to leave Orlando Pirates'

Retired Orlando Pirates winger Joseph Kamwendo has hailed his compatriot Gabadinho Mhango's impending departure from the Sea Robbers.

Over the weekend, Malawian publication The Nation quoted Mhango, confirming he's leaving Pirates at the end of the season after the club amicably agreed to let him go. The Malawian striker has endured a turbulent spell at Pirates, struggling to command a regular berth in the starting XI despite his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon early this year.

Pirates coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids always hinted Mhango's lack of game time had to do with his ill-discipline at times. Mhango has started only two of the five league games he's featured in this term. Kamwendo, who turned out for the Buccaneers between 2007 and 2011, sees Mhango exit as a good thing.

"He [Mhango] needs some respect. Him leaving Pirates is great for our country Malawi. We need him to play week-in week-out. He should join a team where he'll get game time. Malawians look up to Mhango when it comes to football, so he must be a regular. It doesn't matter where he goes as long as he'll play regularly,'' Kamwendo told Sowetan yesterday.

Kamwendo also urged Mhango to guard against misbehaving. "He must just focus on the game and be disciplined enough. They say if you respect the game, the game respects you in return,'' noted Kamwendo.

As per The Nation's report, the Flames striker is breathing a sigh of relief that he's leaving the Soweto giants. "We had a meeting recently and both parties agreed by mutual consent to part ways. It is a huge relief to me because I was hardly enjoying game time,'' Mhango was quoted saying.

“It has been a stressful season for me and I can’t wait to move on; hopefully, this will be a new dawn for my career."

Pirates senior administrator Floyd Mbele and Mhango's agent Mike Makaab couldn't be reached for comment as their phones rang unanswered.