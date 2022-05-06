‘Shalulile is also our first line of defence,’ says Mngqithi as the Namibian chases Mbesuma’s record

Besides banging in the goals, not a lot of football followers have noticed that leading goalscorer Peter Shalulile also contributes a lot to defence for Mamelodi Sundowns.

This point was highlighted by coach Manqoba Mngqithi who praised the Namibian goal-poacher for his extra work in assisting in defence — and this is one of the reasons everybody in the team will be helping Shalulile to break the long-standing PSL golden boot record.

Shalulile is three goals away from breaking Collins Mbesuma’s 16-year record of 25 league goals in a season.

The Namibian striker scored midweek against Sekhukhune United and is on 22 goals.

Sundowns will face struggling Kaizer Chiefs in a league encounter at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.