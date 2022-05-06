September hopes Stellies result will act as motivation

SuperSport United reserve team coach Thabo September believes the experience his players are getting in challenging for the title will help them in the future when they graduate to the professional ranks.

United have managed to put together a run of wins that has seen them be the ultimate chasers in the DStv Diski Challenge. They are in second place with 56 points while Stellenbosch have 58 points in pole position. September's side is trying to wrestle the title from Stellenbosch who have their fingertips on it with two games remaining in the season.

On Saturday, Stellenbosch will face a 10am kickoff against Maritzburg United at the Princess Magogo Stadium. SuperSport will be watching the game with a keen eye as they will play in the late kickoff slot of 12.30pm against Golden Arrows at the same venue.

September wants his players to be motivated by the result in the early Stellies match when they take on Abafana Bes'thende, saying that's a trait found in the PSL.

“Knowing that Stellenbosch is going to play before us, we're going to try and stay focused. We'll try to keep them focused but the reality is they will know the results before our game starts,” said September.

“You can only control so much. For these players the main thing in the Diski Challenge is to prepare them for the PSL and the pressures they will face in the PSL. It's good they experience them now so they can adapt for the PSL because mentally it's challenging,” he said.

September says his charges are motivated to win the development competition as it will enhance their chances of making it to the first team or being snatched up by another team.

“It's big for the company, club, back room staff and themselves as well. When you're winning trophies, the first-team coach will take more players from the group because of the pedigree the guys have put themselves on. It's also good to reminisce and say we've won the Diski Challenge in the 2021/22 season,” said September.

The Pretoria side will be out for revenge when they meet Arrows because they lost 3-0 to the KwaZulu-Natal side when they met at the Bidvest Stadium in February. Since then SuperSport have gone 11 games unbeaten, picking up the scalps of Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates along the way.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Maritzburg United, Princess Magogo Stadium, 10am; Marumo Gallants v Cape Town City, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 10am; Mamelodi Sundowns v Royal AM, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, 12pm; Sekhukhune United v Kaizer Chiefs; Makhulong Stadium, 12pm; Golden Arrows v SuperSport United, Princess Magogo Stadium, 12.30pm.

Sunday: Swallows v Chippa United, Makhulong Stadium, 10am; AmaZulu v TS Galaxy, King Zwelithini Stadium, 10am; Baroka v Orlando Pirates, Makhulong Stadium, 12.30pm.