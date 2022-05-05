Kerr fears for his job as Birds sink further

Swallows trainer Dylan Kerr is convinced their dire form has more to do with players' negligence, feeling he's doing his job meticulously and the players must be scrutinised when the decision to fire coaches are made.

Swallows' attempts to move away from the relegation battle proved futile again when they lost 1-0 to AmaZulu at home on Tuesday. In his post match media conference, Kerr cut a frustrated figure, chalking up the side's poor form to his troops' inability to kill off games, adding he can only do so much.

"It's a laugh when players miss from three yards. [Khethukuthula] Ndlovu in training misses from a metre... an open goal and when he comes to playing he goes through one-on-one, if he does that in training and scores a goal his confidence goes boom! But because he doesn't do it in training, because he's not serious about it in training, he's to take another touch. Why does he need to take another touch? I don't get it,'' Kerr said.

"If I don't do my research and my analysis on how our opponents play and we lose because of that, then I will put my hand up and say 'yes, I am responsible', but I don't. I always make sure my team is prepared right and I do it to the best of my ability to make sure we don't lose a game. Inside I am dying because there's no way we should have lost today."

Kerr sounded concerned about saving his job, implying the players must also account when mentors are to be fired. "My chairman [David Mogashoa] is in London... he's going to be devastated [that they lost to AmaZulu]. What do I call him and tell him again? 'Chairman we can't score and I am responsible'. Am I next on the firing line with this job? You're not firing anybody for missing chances, you're not firing anybody for missing mistakes but you fire me... that's football,'' stated the Swallows coach.