Salah wants Real Madrid revenge in Champions League final

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah said he wants to face Real Madrid rather than Manchester City in the Champions League final as the Egyptian forward targets revenge for his team's 2018 defeat by the Spanish side.

Salah left the field in tears following a heavy fall under a challenge by Sergio Ramos in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat by Real in the final of Europe's elite club competition four years ago.

On Tuesday, Liverpool secured a 5-2 win on aggregate against Villarreal in their semifinal and will discover who they play in the May 28 final later on Wednesday as City face Real.

“I want to play Madrid,” Salah told BT Sport. “City is a really tough team, we've played against them a few times this season. If you ask me personally, I'd prefer Madrid.

Asked if he wanted revenge against the Spanish side, Salah said: “We lost in the final against them, so I want to play against them and hopefully win it from them as well.”

Liverpool found themselves 2-0 down at Villarreal but three goals in a 12-minute spell after the break helped them advance to their third Champions League final in five seasons.

Salah hailed the character of Liverpool, who are chasing an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season.

“It was tough in the first half but then we went to the dressing room, the gaffer (Juergen Klopp) started talking and we talked to each other as well,” Salah said.

“That character and personality in the dressing room shows that we are a top team, so that's why we can strike back after losing 2-0 in the first half playing away.”