Soccer

Salah wants Real Madrid revenge in Champions League final

By Reuters - 04 May 2022 - 06:29
Sadio Mane celebrates with teammates Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Andrew Robertson of Liverpool after scoring their team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg Two match between Villarreal and Liverpool at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 03, 2022 in Villarreal, Spain.
Image: Eric Alonso

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah said he wants to face Real Madrid rather than Manchester City in the Champions League final as the Egyptian forward targets revenge for his team's 2018 defeat by the Spanish side.

Salah left the field in tears following a heavy fall under a challenge by Sergio Ramos in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat by Real in the final of Europe's elite club competition four years ago.

On Tuesday, Liverpool secured a 5-2 win on aggregate against Villarreal in their semifinal and will discover who they play in the May 28 final later on Wednesday as City face Real.

“I want to play Madrid,” Salah told BT Sport. “City is a really tough team, we've played against them a few times this season. If you ask me personally, I'd prefer Madrid.

Asked if he wanted revenge against the Spanish side, Salah said: “We lost in the final against them, so I want to play against them and hopefully win it from them as well.”

Liverpool found themselves 2-0 down at Villarreal but three goals in a 12-minute spell after the break helped them advance to their third Champions League final in five seasons.

Salah hailed the character of Liverpool, who are chasing an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season.

“It was tough in the first half but then we went to the dressing room, the gaffer (Juergen Klopp) started talking and we talked to each other as well,” Salah said.

“That character and personality in the dressing room shows that we are a top team, so that's why we can strike back after losing 2-0 in the first half playing away.”

Liverpool manager Klopp hails 'world class' Mane

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed Sadio Mane's versatility after the Senegal forward scored to help his side secure a 2-0 win over Villarreal in ...
Sport
6 days ago

Liverpool breeze past Villarreal to close in on Champions League final

An own goal and a Sadio Mane strike earned Liverpool a 2-0 victory in their Champions League semifinal first leg against Villarreal on Wednesday.
Sport
6 days ago

Guardiola praises 'devastating' playmaker De Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was the best player in his position and the Belgium international was an ...
Sport
4 days ago

