Real Madrid will take the game to Man City, says Ancelotti

“It will be clash of two very different teams. Two teams with different qualities, collective and individual. But we'll have home advantage and we'll be aggressive as always.

“We have a quality upfront that gives us the luxury to be daring on offence. The collective commitment will probably be what decides it.

“We need to improve from the first leg, moving better as a block, being in a better position in defence, working as a unit and Casemiro's return is very important in that aspect,” he said of the Brazilian who missed the first leg through injury.

Real come into the match on a high with the LaLiga title wrapped up at the weekend after Saturday's 2-0 home win over Espanyol when Ancelotti rested several players. The Italian believes celebrating a title won almost a month before the end of the season, with four games to spare, after dominating the race was a major boost for the morale of players and fans looking forward to the Champions League semifinal.

“Our morale and confidence is over the roof after winning the league title. We are locked into this game as it is the most important of the season. This team have the heart and true grit to overcome any obstacles but that is not enough,” he said.