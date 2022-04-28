Liverpool breeze past Villarreal to close in on Champions League final

An own goal and a Sadio Mane strike earned Liverpool a 2-0 victory in their Champions League semifinal first leg against Villarreal on Wednesday, putting Juergen Klopp's side on course for their third European Cup final in five seasons.

After the drama of Tuesday's other semifinal, which saw Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Etihad, it was never going to be easy for this game to compete in the entertainment stakes. But Liverpool did enough to build themselves a solid lead for Tuesday's return game in Spain where they will be confident of finishing off the job.

Villarreal defended in numbers in the first half to frustrate the six-times European Cup winners, with Thiago Alcantara going closest to breaking the deadlock with a thunderous strike from distance that hit the post.

There were several half-chances for Liverpool with Jordan Henderson drilling into the side netting and Mohamed Salah floating an effort wide, while Mane saw a deflected effort zip just past the post. But for the most part Unai Emery's defence coped well, with Pau Torres in command at the back and the central midfield pairing of Dani Parejo and Etienne Capoue protecting the area in front of them.