'Disrespectful' or 'just having a bad game'? — What SA is saying about Ngcobo and Lee Baxter scuffle
Kaizer Chiefs fans have flooded social media in reaction to a scuffle between defender Njabulo Ngcobo and goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter.
Ngcobo was notably low on confidence in his side's 2-1 loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday, and his error played a part in Arrows' equaliser
He was hauled off in the 74th minute but was fuming at the decision. He snubbed several handshakes, including from coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Shepard.
Baxter was not impressed by Ngcobo's actions and confronted him about it. A small scuffle ensued and the pair were separated by team members.
The incident was caught on camera and soon went viral online.
Njabulo Ngcobo angry after being substituted for making a mistake that led to Golden Arrows equalising.👇#DstvPrem pic.twitter.com/yFW3Rfukaf— Javas Nkambule (@javasnkambule) April 27, 2022
Chiefs took an early lead through Khama Billiat in the 18th-minute and held on to their lead going into the halftime break.
Arrows pushed back hard in the second half and got a goal through substitute Siboniso Conco in the 60th after Ngcobo gave the ball away outside his box.
Michael Boy Gumede won Arrows the game in the 87th minute.
But it was the drama off the pitch that grabbed much of the attention online, with fans weighing in on Ngcobo's attitude when subbed off.
Both Ngcobo and Baxter's names trended on Twitter as some slammed and others defended each man.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
Lee baxter adding petrol , zwane your decision kill this boy confidence 👏 wake up !!! pic.twitter.com/XanT9Zanxh— Lies !!! (@Kaizerchiefs_7) April 27, 2022
Big Defenders in bigger games, even final match games, make mistakes, you don’t sub them, you keep them in the game, hope there is an opportunity to fix it. Ngcobo had not put a foot wrong until that mistake. It rattled him, coaches were supposed to encourage him.— dumisani baleni (@Blxck_And_Gold) April 27, 2022
Kaizer Chiefs pic.twitter.com/DjbnMz8w18
#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem Baxter was right about Ngcobo pic.twitter.com/Dh7AsYbt82— In Him 🙌🙌 (@TaPhuras) April 27, 2022
If Ngcobo walked off smiling after he had a bad game the same people who are bashing him now would say He is not taking football or the team serious, how can he make a mistake like that and continue with life like nothing happened.. The boy was angry he had a bad game that's all. pic.twitter.com/jQavS6QClp— Lungelo Dona Mkhize (@lungelo_mkhize) April 27, 2022
Ngcobo was disrespectful though, he needs to learn some discipline. https://t.co/JILRwl6h4I— #8703 EP Out Now!!! (@VeekaySA) April 27, 2022
#DStvPrem— Sir Nungu (@NunguSompisi) April 27, 2022
Lee Baxter grabs Njabulo, violently by his shirt, Ngcobo coming out from a match where he made a huge blander that led to a goal! He was not in a good frame of mind. Bad reaction it l have a big problem with how he was handled 🙇🏿♀️ #Amakhosi4Life #BabizeBonke pic.twitter.com/4Mp1fl0MmI
What was Lee Baxter trying to do here?? 😳 very unprofessional.. pic.twitter.com/dJbSbyZCeI— Boromo Mokoena (@Boromo_M) April 27, 2022
I'm not a Kaizer Chiefs fan but that stinking attitude of Njabulo Ngcobo after he was subd by coach Zwane sucks man. Kaizer Chiefs management must deal with this boy. No one is bigger than the club. pic.twitter.com/41kt1bZdQX— 🇿🇦Mnyah🇿🇦 (@Mzostar) April 27, 2022
Njabulo’s behavior was wrong but Lee Baxter worsened the situation. Bully Managers act like this and try to discipline you infront of everyone instead of a one in one situation. Let the young man sit down and convene a private meeting after. pic.twitter.com/9iewWKXhJC— Mthandeni Nene (@MthandeniNene) April 28, 2022
Zwane should have let Ngcobo finish the match and then confront him about his mistakes.— ASIITHI (@asiithi) April 27, 2022
You don't kick the dog when it is already down.
And Yes, Ngcobo's behavior was not it. 💔
