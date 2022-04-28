×

Soccer

'Disrespectful' or 'just having a bad game'? — What SA is saying about Ngcobo and Lee Baxter scuffle

28 April 2022 - 08:01
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Njabulo Ngcobo was involved in a scuffle with Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter after snubbing his coaches.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans have flooded social media in reaction to a scuffle between defender Njabulo Ngcobo and goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter.

Ngcobo was notably low on confidence in his side's 2-1 loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday, and his error played a part in Arrows' equaliser

He was hauled off in the 74th minute but was fuming at the decision. He snubbed several handshakes, including from coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Shepard.

Baxter was not impressed by Ngcobo's actions and confronted him about it. A small scuffle ensued and the pair were separated by team members.

The incident was caught on camera and soon went viral online.

Chiefs took an early lead through Khama Billiat in the 18th-minute and held on to their lead going into the halftime break.

Arrows pushed back hard in the second half and got a goal through substitute Siboniso Conco in the 60th after Ngcobo gave the ball away outside his box.

Michael Boy Gumede won Arrows the game in the 87th minute.

But it was the drama off the pitch that grabbed much of the attention online, with fans weighing in on Ngcobo's attitude when subbed off.

Both Ngcobo and Baxter's names trended on Twitter as some slammed and others defended each man.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

