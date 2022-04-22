Sundowns coach Mngqithi points out VAR inconsistencies in the Caf Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has pointed out inconsistencies with regards to the application of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Caf Champions League.

The Brazilians were on the receiving end of a controversial decision during their 1-0 loss to Petro Atletico in Luanda last weekend when a late Neo Maema goal was disallowed by Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe after consulting VAR.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge this thing of VAR,” Mngqithi said as the Brazilians prepared to host Petro in the quarterfinal, second leg clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Maybe it is something we have to adapt to because we have seen in the Euros, the Uefa Champions League and in the EPL that whenever there is something that is a little bit dubious, you expect the referee to go to the screen to verify and make sure it is exactly what he feels it is.

“But, in Africa they chose when they want to go and check on the screen. The foul on Thapelo Morena in the first five minutes of the game against Petro, honestly speaking, the last defender is the one that pulled him.

“You’ll expect the defender gets a red card but if the referee is not sure whether he was the last defendert, then he will have to go and check on the screen whether he was the last defender and it is a professional foul or not.