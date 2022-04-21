×

Soccer

Stuart Baxter fired as Kaizer Chiefs coach — reports

By MARC STRYDOM - 21 April 2022 - 10:24
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Reports are that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been fired.

TimesLIVE was not able to immediately confirm those reports with the club.

Reports on at least two sports websites — SoccerLaduma and Far Post — were that the Baxter has been fired and Chiefs will make an announcement later on Thursday.

It is believed that assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take over as caretaker coaches.

Chiefs' marketing director Jessica Motaung and communications head Vina Maphosa could not immediately be reached for contact. Nor could Baxter's agent, Steve Kapeluschnik.

