×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Stuart Baxter’s exit from the club

By Marc Strydom - 21 April 2022 - 20:40
Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed it has parted ways with head coach Stuart Baxter.
Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed it has parted ways with head coach Stuart Baxter.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have finally confirmed Thursday's worst-kept secret — that coach Stuart Baxter has parted ways with the club.

Reports on Thursday morning had been that Baxter had been fired.

Chiefs took the entire day‚ and well into the night‚ to confirm the news‚ which they finally did posting an announcement on their Twitter account and website at 8.05pm.

“After a series of meetings‚ Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect‚” Chiefs said.

“In his second spell with Kaizer Chiefs‚ Baxter has led the team in 23 matches‚ excluding three league matches in December 2021 [when Baxter was one of 50 Covid-19 cases at the club].

“He managed to win nIne matches‚ draw six and lost eight of the games. The team managed to score 25 goals and conceded 23 in that time.

“Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team for the remainder of the season‚ starting with the next match against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday‚ 23 April 2022.

“We wish him well in the future.”

Zwane and Sheppard will lead fourth-placed Chiefs when they meet Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday (5pm).

- TimesLIVE

Stuart Baxter fired as Kaizer Chiefs coach — reports

Reports are that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been fired.
Sport
11 hours ago

'Smoking something' or 'needs more time'? Fans react to Baxter's success jab and offer to walk

"Dear Kaizer Chiefs, if you fire Baxter today, we are prepared to pay R200 for a ticket," joked one fan.
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...