Soccer

Liverpool coach braces for tough battle

Reds set sights on quadruple

By Reuters - 19 April 2022 - 07:47
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates after victory in The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.
Image: Shaun Botterill

Jurgen Klopp believes he witnessed one of Liverpool’s best first-half performances in his time as Reds manager during their FA Cup semifinal victory over Manchester City. Having been dominated by City in the opening 45 minutes of their drawn Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday, the Reds came flying out of the blocks at Wembley.

“I think a game like today shows even more how unlikely it is to do something like that,” Klopp said when asked about their quadruple hopes.

“We went through against City, and in three days we play again against Manchester United who, with their three points and the results from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, the fight for the Champions League is open for all of the three.

“Then in a few days we play Everton, then we play Villarreal, [in the Champions League semifinal first leg, which] will not be a friendly game. Then Newcastle United and all these kinds of things, so it's just incredibly intense and it is really unlikely the team will win all the games,” he added.

“But I couldnt care less, to be honest. It is just, lets go for it, lets try to win the next game and then we will see how we can recover between now and then.”

Forward Sadio Mane, who scored twice, said winning the quadruple was a “dream”.

“We have a lot of games to go, we will try to do our best,” he said. 

