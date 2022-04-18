It’s time for Chelsea to win a final at Wembley, says Mason Mount

"It's definitely time for us to win a final at Wembley. For myself it's been five finals at Wembley, five finals I've lost," said Mount, who has finished as a runner-up in three domestic finals since his breakthrough at Chelsea in 2019-20.

The 23-year-old was also part of the England team that lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, and was on loan at Championship side Derby County when they fell short against Aston Villa in the second division promotion playoff in May 2019.

"[Palace] is a game we used to bounce back," Mount added after holders Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

"It was a very, very tough game. They made it difficult for us. The way we came through showed character.

"Now we have to put the pressure on ourselves to step up. It's time to get our payback."