Sundowns coach Mngqithi wary of dangerous Petro Atlético in Luanda

“They have scored a quite a number of goals, they have a few Brazilians in their team who are very dangerous and have done a lot of good work. In their group, they could have easily been number one if they were not beaten by Wydad Casablanca in the last match. They looked like they were going to top that group.”

Mngqithi said playing against Petro is not the same as facing experienced sides like Esperance of Tunisia, CR Belouizdad of Algeria and Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

“When you are compare them to Esperance, Belouizdad, Raja and the other teams we could have played against, you ask yourself who are these guys.

“For me, Petro is very close to what we were in 2016 because everybody was asking who are these guys but we kept going. No one could have given them a chance to be in the quarterfinals.