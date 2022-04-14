Tinkler guns for fifth successive league victory

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler aims to be the first coach in the club's brief history to garner five league wins in a row when they host high-flying Royal AM at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

City have won their last four league outings against Sekhukhune United, Marumo Gallants, Baroka and Maritzburg United. Tinkler now wants to notch-up a fifth successive league victory, a feat that hasn't been achieved at the club since its formation in 2016. The City coach also hopes they stretch the winning run until they face runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns away on April 27, quipping they want to delay them from winning the league.

"Obviously, we potentially could have our fifth win in a row, something that hasn't been achieved at the club before, so that's a target and an objective. You would love that momentum going in the game at the end of the month against Mamelodi Sundowns... let's not give them the league yet,'' said Tinkler.

Tinkler also eyes to outwit Thwihli Thwahla to solidify their ambition to remain in the top four until the season is wrapped-up. The Citizens tactician appears to be puzzled by how Royal always beat teams, despite not dominating proceedings.

"We need to go and play without any fear. We want to try and achieve our objectives and one of those objectives is ensuring that we finish in the top-four. So a result against Royal just distances us from the teams that are lying sixth to eighth on the log,'' said Tinkler.

"Royal AM have proven to be a very stubborn, difficult team to score against in recent games. Majority of the teams that have played them have created so many chances than them, having had more possession than them and yet Royal have somehow always managed to get the final result and win the match.''