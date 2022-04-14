Sundowns coaches have tough choices for Champions League clash in Angola
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the technical team has tough decisions to make ahead of their crucial Caf Champions League quarterfinal clash in Angola.
Sundowns are in Angola to take on Petro de Luanda in the first leg of the knockout fixture on Saturday (6pm).
The SA giants head to the clash on the back of a great run on all fronts. Bafana Ba Style have scored an amazing 22 goals in their past five matches in all competitions with most of their attacking players such as Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus, Gason Sirino and Pavol Safranko in great scoring form.
That’s a really great thing, but Mngqithi admits it has left Sundowns technical with a selection headache.
“The strange part is that among the players it should really be a confidence boost, but for the coaches it’s a big headache because you ask yourself, who should play that one and who should not play?” Mngqithi said. “Because the players who played at the weekend played very well and the players who played midweek also did. All of them have scored a lot of goals and the question is, who do you choose for the match against Petro?”
Mngqithi said things are likely to come down to which player would be most suitable to the game that they want to play against Petro.
“That will require a lot of work from us as coaches because in profiling the opponent we really have to cut it down to the bone,” the coach said. “We really need to understand who will be suitable for that type of opposition and vis-à-vis the type of individuals that Petro has.
“It’s going to be a very big headache, but on the side of the players they will go with their chins high hoping to also do well, which is very positive.
“But you must also guard against the element of complacency and overconfidence because Angola is a strange environment. The temperatures are very different, it can be very hot there so it’s important that we look at this thing very closely.”
Just like Sundowns, Petro leads the standings in their domestic league with 58 points after 23 matches.
The Angolan have had two of their fixtures that they were supposed to play before the Sundowns game being postponed, which gave them enough time to prepare for Masandawana.
The game will be played at Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, the capital.