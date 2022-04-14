×

Soccer

Pirates determined to reclaim Diski Challenge top spot

Win against Sundowns will see Qhogi’s team overhaul Stellies

14 April 2022 - 08:18
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Mandla Qhogi, coach of Orlando Pirates reacts during the DStv Diski Challenge 2020/21 match between Orlando Pirates and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates reserves head coach Mandla Qhogi is confident that his side will be on top of the DStv Diski Challenge table after their game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday (Dobsonville Stadium, 10am). 

Qhogi’s team are in second place with 50 points, one behind Stellenbosch. 

“Playing against Sundowns, it’s a very important game for us, if we win on the weekend, it will take us to the top,” said Qhogi. 

“There’s a chance that Stellenbosch may play a draw with SuperSport. So we are looking forward to that game. It’s an important game for us to win. We have to make sure we win on Saturday so we can be on top until we finish the season. 

“We are playing Sundowns, a team that likes to keep the ball, so we have to nullify their strengths and make sure we expose their weaknesses,” he said. 

Pirates are determined to win the Diski Challenge, this can be noted with the reserve side separating their team, one team will play the SAB League while the other will be tasked with bringing the title to Orlando Stadium.

Qhoqi is happy with the core he has selected to win the Diski Challenge.  “There’s a change in attitude since we divided the team, to have players that will play SAB only and those that will focus on the remaining DDC games,” he said. 

“So the quality in training was high, the mentality you can see the players want to do well on the weekend. They are fired up to see themselves winning this DDC. This will be a step in the right direction for them.” 

Fixtures

Saturday: Maritzburg United v Chippa United, Harry Gwala Stadium, 10am; Golden Arrows v Marumo Gallants, Princess Magogo Stadium, 10am; Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dobsonville Stadium, 10am; Swallows v Kaizer Chiefs, Dobsonville Stadium, 12.30am.  

Sunday: (all games start at 10am): Baroka v Sekhukhune United, Baroka FC Village; Cape Town City v TS Galaxy, Idas Valley Sports Ground; Royal AM v AmaZulu, Mpumalanga Stadium.

