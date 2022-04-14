Chiefs coach Baxter urges players to try to avoid social media

With the serious issue of mental health in sport getting increasing attention lately, Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has said that players must not get sucked too much into social media.

Sportsmen and women often get heavy criticism from internet trolls on social media and Baxter said he knows of players who turn to banned substance to deal with the abuse.

Speaking ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Baxter, who has suffered criticism from Chiefs fans because of their inconsistent campaign, said he is not a fan of social media.

“I don’t take part in social media,” he said.

“I don’t need to listen to speak to or listen to opinions of some people that almost make a profession out of going online and commenting about things that they really don’t have the deepest knowledge about.

“It’s got to be the knowledge of the supporter, I don’t mind supporters having their banter when sitting in bars or whatever and discussing and criticising. When you have players that are deeply affected to the point of depression, to the point medication, then I don’t think the advice for me will be to be switched into social media to such a deep level.”