Bayern shocked by late equaliser as Villarreal reach semis

Bayern Munich were stunned as underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a 1-1 draw and reach the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win over the Germans on Tuesday.

Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the competition, levelled the tie when Robert Lewandowski drilled the ball in off the post after 52 minutes with his 13th Champions League goal of the season.

Yet despite controlling the game they failed to score again.

Instead it was Villarreal, semi-finalists in 2006, who netted against the run of play with Chukwueze beating goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a left-foot effort to silence the home crowd.

Villarreal will play Liverpool or Benfica in the last four, with the English side leading 3-1 after the first leg in Portugal, with the return at Anfield on Wednesday.

“We feel a lot of happiness. Ever since the draw paired us with Bayern, we have been telling ourselves that we could do it,” Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno said. “The belief and the way this team competes has helped us to achieve it.”

“In the first leg we made the mistake of not finishing the tie, and all the comments serve as motivation for us. They made the mistake today of not killing us off and we took advantage of that.”