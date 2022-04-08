WATCH: ‘When you want to watch football, watch Sundowns,’ says Masibusane Zongo

As the Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut edges an unprecedented fifth successive league title, former stylish SuperSport United midfielder Masibusane Zongo said they are the only team he enjoys watching in SA.

Zongo, who recently turned 32, is widely regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation, but never fulfilled his potential as a result of poor discipline on and off the field.

Asked for his views about the standard of the DStv Premiership, the straight-talking Zongo said Sundowns, who opened an 11-point lead with their 4-2 win over Swallows FC on Wednesday, are in a league of their own.

“There is no football now. When you want to watch PSL football you must watch Sundowns,” Zongo said.

“Sundowns are the only team I enjoy watching because they play good football. Orlando Pirates are on and off and I don’t even watch Chiefs - I don’t know why, but I just can’t.”