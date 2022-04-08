WATCH: ‘When you want to watch football, watch Sundowns,’ says Masibusane Zongo
The midfielder, who recently turned 32, is widely regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation, but never fulfilled his potential as a result of poor discipline on and off the field.
As the Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut edges an unprecedented fifth successive league title, former stylish SuperSport United midfielder Masibusane Zongo said they are the only team he enjoys watching in SA.
Zongo, who recently turned 32, is widely regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation, but never fulfilled his potential as a result of poor discipline on and off the field.
Asked for his views about the standard of the DStv Premiership, the straight-talking Zongo said Sundowns, who opened an 11-point lead with their 4-2 win over Swallows FC on Wednesday, are in a league of their own.
“There is no football now. When you want to watch PSL football you must watch Sundowns,” Zongo said.
“Sundowns are the only team I enjoy watching because they play good football. Orlando Pirates are on and off and I don’t even watch Chiefs - I don’t know why, but I just can’t.”
Zongo, who is planning a comeback with Royal AM next season, revealed he is a staunch Pirates supporter.
“I grew up supporting Pirates. I am a big Pirates fan and even now I support Pirates. I remember one time I got the man-of-the-match award after we played against Pirates at Johannesburg Stadium and I went to Teko Modise to ask for an autograph.”
As a stylish player with silky skills, Zongo grew up idolising Emanuel “Scara” Ngobese.
“My role model and favourite player while growing up was Asanda. “Scara” Ngobese was the player that I looked up to and before he passed away he told me ‘you are a star’.
“I remember I was playing at the Philly’s Games in Tembisa, he moved from the VIP section to come and shake my hand and I was very about it because he was someone I looked up to.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.