×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Travel-weary Usuthu’s win extra special for Truter

AmaZulu down Baroka despite Champs League exertions

08 April 2022 - 07:40
Neville Khoza Journalist
Amazulu interim coach Brandon Truter.
Amazulu interim coach Brandon Truter.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

AmaZulu interim coach Brandon Truter hailed his side's fighting spirit after their 1-0 victory over struggling Baroka in the DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

It was Truter’s first win after taking over from Benni McCarthy, who left last month. His first match in charge was a 1-1 draw against Horoya in their last CAF Champions League group stage fixture last Friday away.

What pleased Truter is that his side achieved the victory after returning from Guinea fatigued.

“For us, [after] 35 hours of travel we could not even train on Tuesday. We still had some fatigue, 30 minutes out on the field and we had to come back,” he told the club's media department after the game.

“The travelling, now I understand why teams take a dip after playing in the Champions League. I mean coming back with the amount of travelling and the fatigue and coming back and having to play in 48 hours.

“It was a massive effort from the boys and I had to give all credit to them. We have soldiers here, but I’m happy it is the first win for AmaZulu now this year.”

Luvuyo Memela scored the only goal in injury time to secure all the points and give Truter a perfect start in the domestic competitions.

“I’m excited although they had chances. Baroka are a team that is playing for their lives now in the PSL and they came at us in the first half,” Truter said.

“They threw everything at us and the boys stood strong and weathered the storm. We managed to come in at halftime. We changed the midfield rotation and the set-up also and that helped us to get into the game.”

Usuthu's next match is against Maritzburg  next Saturday.

Defensive lapses cost Birds against Downs, Kerr admits

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr has pointed fingers at his defence after their 4-2 defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Broos' obsession with locals shuts doors on SA's stars in Europe

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos's apparent firm belief in locally based players could potentially deny a number of performing SA-born stars plying ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Pirates dream of a top-two finish yet again

Orlando Pirates' 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United has raised coach Mandla Ncikazi's hopes that they'll achieve their dream to be the DStv Premiership ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Mngqithi not fooled as Larsen downplays Dynamos’s chances

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi refused to be fooled by Summerfield Dynamos coach Clinton Larsen's assertion that his side will have no ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

eThekwini mayor briefs media
NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space