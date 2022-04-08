Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi explains George Maluleka has been unlucky

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the reason for George Maluleka’s lack of game time at the club is largely due to injuries.

Maluleka joined the Brazilians in 2020 from Kaizer Chiefs in a widely publicised transfer and Mngqithi said since his arrival at Chloorkop he has been dogged by injuries.

After a frustrating spell, 33-year-old Maluleka is going through a revival, having started in Sundowns’ last two matches against Swallows in the league and Al-Merrikh in the Caf Champions League.

“I speak to George a lot, we have supported him a lot on his journey with the other coaches,” said Mngqithi as the Brazilians prepared to take on amateur side Summerfield Dynamos in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Loftus on Saturday (6pm).

“Not playing at Sundowns has not been because he is not capable or he was not fitting in and a lot of people tend to make that mistake and it has never been down to that.

“There are a few instances that I can mention, he has been one of the most unlucky players that I have ever worked with since I joined Sundowns.