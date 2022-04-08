×

Soccer

Klopp says it's a 'joy' to study Man City ahead of title clash

Liverpool and champs separated by just a point at the top

By Reuters - 08 April 2022 - 08:22
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.
Image: Reuters/Matthew Childs

Manchester - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says it is simply a joy to carry out their analysis work on Manchester City ahead of Sunday's Premier League title clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The two teams, who have dominated the league over the past five seasons, are seperated by just a point with leaders City hoping they can restore some breathing space with a victory.

Since Chelsea won the title in 2017, no team has come close to competing with the North West pair at the top of the table, with Liverpool's triumph in 2020 the only time Pep Guardiola's side have missed out on top spot.

Klopp is used to taking on Guardiola's teams with his Borussia Dortmund side twice losing out to the Spaniard's Bayern Munich team before the pair locked horns in England.

"If I would be a different person I would be, probably, a little bit depressed about the fact that Pep Guardiola is constantly coaching these kind of teams," Klopp said in an interview with Premier League Productions.

"Maybe in Dortmund we could've won more titles if Pep wouldn't have been at Bayern. Now, it is pretty much the same, imagine if he would not be here, we probably could've won at least one more league title. But I am not like this, thank God. So, I am completely happy with our situation," he said.

Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration for Liverpool, recently calling them the toughest opponent he has faced in his career as a manager and the feeling is mutual.

"I respect a lot what they do, it's an insane football team. And, for me, the world's best manager," added Klopp, who said the task of studying Guardiola's side ahead of the game is a rare pleasure.

"I couldn't respect more what they are doing. I like watching them. I cannot say I love a lot of opponents, or competitors, but I really like watching City.

"So, always when we play them, the analysis is a mix of serious work and real joy... it’s fantastic football. It's, like, the next level," he said, stressing City's ability to tighten and expand spaces on the field.

Liverpool have not won any of the last four meetings between the teams, including the 2-2 draw at Anfield in October, but momentum in the title race has shifted towards Klopp's side.

Fixtures

Today: Newcastle v Wolves, 9pm.

Tomorrow: Everton v Man United, 1.30pm; Arsenal v Brighton, 4pm Southampton v Chelsea, 4pm; Watford v Leeds United, 4pm; Aston Villa v Tottenham, 6.30pm.

Sunday: Brentford v West Ham, 3pm; Leicester City v Crystal Palace, 3pm; Norwich v Burnley, 3pm; Man. City v Liverpool, 5.30pm.

