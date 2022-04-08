AmaTuks won’t roll over for Royal AM

University of Pretoria star Frank Mpedi says they are ready for the difficult task of taking on Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on Sunday at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban (3pm).

The GladAfrica Championship side made it to the last eight after they defeated the Venda Football Academy 4-3 on penalties. AmaTuks have also been one of the form teams in the second tier, winning four of their past five games.

Their good form in the league has placed them in contention for automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership. They are in second place on the log with 42 points, one point behind leaders Richards Bay, who they will play when league action returns.

For now their focus is on John Maduka's Royal AM side, who have also excelled in their league campaign and have every intention of going all the way in the Nedbank Cup. They have been solid in the tournament so far, defeating Cape Town City in the last 32 and Swallows in the last 16.

Their performances have not gone unnoticed. Mpedi has acknowledged that Royal AM have been in good form but believes he and his teammates will be able to square up to them.

“I have been watching Royal AM games and they have been doing well,” said Mpedi.

“It's going to be a tough one but we are up for the challenge. If you want to get into the big league, you have to test yourself with the bigger teams. This is an opportunity to test ourselves.

“Hopefully we'll get through to the semifinals. Our goal is to go to the final and it starts on Sunday against Royal AM. We'll see what the outcome will be.

“The boys are motivated. With this one of Royal AM they don't need anyone to motivate them, it comes as motivation itself. The boys are ready,” he said.