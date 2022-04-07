Ramovic tells Brooks to pull up his socks

Promising midfielder Ethan Brooks may be Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s darling but things seem not be as rosy at his club TS Galaxy.

Brooks, 20, was only introduced in stoppage time of Galaxy’s goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Tuesday. Quizzed why Brooks has been given limited minutes in recent games, Rockets mentor Sead Ramovic implied that Bafana’s starlet wasn’t doing enough at training. Lefa Hlongwane is the player who made way for Brooks.

“If you train with the players every day, you know exactly what they’re likely to do. The national team coach can come to our training and watch as well and then we can talk about it [Brooks being trusted more by Bafana than by Galaxy]. I field the players I believe will help us win. I said it before, every player must show at training why he deserves to play,” said Ramovic.

The Galaxy coach sounded pleased with how they played at FNB Stadium, pointing out that their persistent bluntness upfront was the only negative aspect of their game. Ramovic also welcomed the point, feeling it will make a huge difference in their relegation dogfight.

“I think that we started well. We were really compact and had good offensive transitions. We had some chances but again our final pass let us down. Not scoring has always been our main problem and we know we have to solve it as quick as we can,” said Ramovic.

“It’s never easy to play against Chiefs... they’re a good team. So, a point for us is good even though we would have loved to get three points because we’re at risk of being relegated.”

Galaxy are now winless in their past six league games with three draws and three defeats. The Mpumalanga club’s last league victory was against fellow strugglers Swallows in February.

Galaxy will be hoping to snap their prolonged winless streak when they face Sekhukhune away on April 16.