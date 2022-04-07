Pirates capitalise on keeper error to win

Fortune Makaringe came off the bench to score the winning goal as Orlando Pirates beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Ellis Park Stadium yesterday.

Makaringe came in late in the second half to replace ineffective Kabelo Dlamini and benefitted from an error from Sekhukhune goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini eight minutes from time.

Dlamini was caught in two minds when he had the ball before he misdirected a clearance straight to Thembinkosi Lorch, who found Tshegofatso Mabasa to set up Makaringe, gifting Pirates all the points as they moved to fourth place in the DStv Premiership.

The Buccaneers came into this fixture after securing a top spot in Group B in the CAF Confederation Cup following a goalless draw with Al-Ittihad on Sunday.

The opening period was evenly balanced but the visitors started to gain confidence but could not find spaces behind the Sekhukhune defence.

Sekhukhune did well to deny Pirates spaces and applied high pressure by not allowing them to build comfortably from the back.

Pirates had the possessions in the first half but there was no penetration with just sideways passes as Ba Bina Noko didn’t give anything away.

In the end, it was an uneventful first half with the ball mostly played at the center and it was not surprising that both teams went into the interval without a shot on target.

Sekhukhune came back from the interval with more intensity while Pirates struggled to put a few passes together and were guilty of losing possession cheaply.

Pirates had a chance to open the scoring when they were awarded a penalty after the hour mark after Siphesihle Ndlovu was brought down by Edwin Gyimah.

But Deon Hotto’s efforts were saved by Dlamini to deny the Buccaneers a goal. Despite that disappointment, Pirates continued to search for the opening goal and made a couple of changes by bringing in Makaringe and Lorch late in the second half.

And both players made their impact felt as they started to create chances and it was not long before their pressure finally paid off as Dlamini committed an error that was punished by Makaringe.

Sekhukhune had chances to equalise later on, but Pirates defended well for their victory.

Meanwhile, Baroka's woes continued as they lost at home to AmaZulu in Polokwane, while Royal AM edged Marumo Gallants 2-0. There was an away win for Stellenbosch who beat Golden Arrows 2-0.