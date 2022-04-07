Petro a familiar quarterfinal foe for Sundowns

Petro de Luanda will not be a closed book to Mamelodi Sundowns when they meet in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal as they were in the same group three years ago.

The first match between these teams saw Sundowns win 3-0 at home before drawing 2-2 away in the group stages.

While Sundowns may know about them from the previous meetings, they are aware that the Angolans have experience in the Champions League.

They appeared seven times in the competition and the furthest they reached was the semifinal in 2001.

Petro have also won 12 Angolan Cup titles and were premier league champions 15 times.

Sundowns will face a side that cannot be underestimated as the Angolan outfit qualified for the last eight ahead of Egyptian giants Zamalek with 11 points, having won three of their group games, lost one and drawn two.

Just like Sundowns, Petro are first in the domestic premier league with 54 points from 21 matches.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena gave insights into how they will prepare for this quarterfinal set for April 18 away.

“We accept that we could have faced any other strong side. Petro are also a strong team with good Champions League experience,” Mokwena told the club's media department.

“They have been in the Champions League now for three years in a row, although the last two times they could not qualify from the group.

“They conceded eight [in the group stages]. Although that seems like a huge number but there was a dead rubber sort of a match against Wydad Casablanca where they conceded five.

“To accumulate 11 points in a very difficult season, which was a difficult group for them, means they are a very good team. They are already on top of the log in Angola.

“They are a very good side. We already know a little bit about them.”

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates will face a tough assignment in Simba SC in the Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

The Buccaneers will be away in the first leg on April 17 before hosting the Tanzanian side seven days later. Simba have been Tanzanian Premier League champions 21 times and have appeared in the Champions League 11 times and in the Confederation Cup six times.

This will be their first quarterfinal in the Confed Cup. But Simba have been in the quarterfinals of the more prestigious Champions League, losing 4-3 on aggregate to Kaizer Chiefs last year. This was after the Dar es-Salaam giants were thumped 4-0 in SA before winning their home leg 3-0.