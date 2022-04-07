Manzini lifts lid on training ground bust up with Ndengane

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) striker Rhulani Manzini has opened up about his fight with former player Alfred Ndengane last year.

Both players were allegedly involved in an ugly fist-fight at training in March last year while they were still playing for Marumo Gallants.

After he was found guilty of misconduct, Manzini’s contract was then terminated by the club, while Ndengane also left Gallants at the end of the season.

Speaking to the media during TTM’s open day on Wednesday ahead of their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against SuperSport United on Friday, Manzini said he doesn’t hold any grudges.

“It is football, [in] the heat of the moment things happened, even though the media buried me and said I assaulted someone,” Manzini said.

“It was not really the right story. I know the truth, so I didn’t want to go to the media and say I didn’t do this, but I know the truth and they [Gallants] know the truth.”

Without saying much, the 34-year-old added that he only reacted after he was provoked.

“I cannot just attack someone out of the blue. It’s unlike me unless I have been provoked. I have forgotten and moved on and I’m enjoying my football here at TTM,” he said.

“I’m a guy who can see things when God says you don’t have to talk until the right time when you are healed enough.”

Meanwhile, Manzini said they would not treat SuperSport as a Premiership team when they host them in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Thohoyandou Stadium at 7pm on Friday.

“Our intentions tomorrow [Friday] are to make our supporters happy, since they are coming back to stadiums and we expect to win,” he said.

“I don’t think we are going to penalties. I think we will wrap it up in 90 minutes. We are not going to think that they are a Premiership team because we have experienced guys with young players as well.

“We are very prepared even at training, you could see everyone is pushing, so we are well prepared.”

Nedbank Cup fixtures

Friday: Tshakhuma v SuperSport, Thohoyandou, 7pm.

Saturday: Gallants v Baroka, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Sundowns v Dynamos, Loftus Versfeld, 6pm.

Sunday: Royal v University of PTA, Chatsworth, 3pm.