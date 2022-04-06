×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Maritzburg positive they'll end City's unbeaten run

Davids wary of Mkhize, Martin and Mashego

06 April 2022 - 07:45
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Thato Mokeke of Cape Town City will add some muscle in the central defence against Maritzburg United.
Thato Mokeke of Cape Town City will add some muscle in the central defence against Maritzburg United.
Image: Bertram Malgas/Gallo Images

Maritzburg United will be eager to hand high-flying Cape Town City their first defeat of the year when the two outfits meet at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

City, alongside Royal AM, are the only unbeaten side in the league in 2022, boasting a similar score of four wins and two draws from six DStv Premiership games this year. City and Royal are therefore joint leaders of the calendar standings.

The Citizens have racked up three victories in successive with their 5-1 demolition of Baroka last Sunday – the last of the three back-to-back wins.

Maritzburg vice-coach Maahier Davids sounded rather positive they can stun City, acknowledging their splendid record of 2022. The Cape side will tonight be without their influential midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane who received the red card on Sunday against Bakgaga.   

"It's good that we watched their game against Baroka where they won convincingly 5-1. They have now won three games in a row and they're still unbeaten in the league this year, so of course they're on form. We have to make sure we're well-prepared to put in a good fight. Hopefully, we can come out with maximum points,'' said Davids.

Davids, who's the younger sibling of Orlando Pirates' co-coach Fadlu, underlined that City are more dangerous on both flanks, naming skipper and right-back Thami Mkhize, Craig Martin and left-back Terrence Mashego as the players they must close down.

"City have a certain structure. They are quiet good on the sides, really overloading both sides... Mkhize coming inside and inverting sometimes, overlapping from that side and then there's a speedy Martin. On the other side there's Mashego, a really dynamic player on the left side,'' said Davids.

Meanwhile, City head coach Eric Tinkler implied Thato Mokeke will start in suspended Mdantsane's slot.

"I am disappointed that we lost Mdu [Mdantsane] and I think the second yellow was harsh, but at least Mokeke returns after serving his suspension,'' noted Tinkler.

Matlaba urges his Royal teammates to stay focused

Royal AM defender Thabo Matlaba has urged his teammates to remain humble following an impressive run in the DStv Premiership and the Nedbank Cup.
Sport
18 minutes ago

Late goal denies Chippa victory

Chippa United's tendency of conceding late goals again cost them what would have been a massive three points in their relegation battle, as they drew ...
Sport
24 minutes ago

Mweene downplays talk he's now Sundowns No.1

Is Kennedy Mweene now Mamelodi Sundowns’ first choice goalkeeper?
Sport
30 minutes ago

Mngqithi not taking low-flying swallows lightly

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes Swallows’ dire league form will count for nothing when the two sides battle it out at Dobsonville ...
Sport
42 minutes ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...