Late goal denies Chippa victory

Chippa United's tendency of conceding late goals again cost them what would have been a massive three points in their relegation battle, as they drew with SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.

Ghampani Lungu's 89th-minute penalty made it 1-all after Chippa had scored first via Azola Matrose late in the first half. Chippa skipper Roscoe Pietersen was penalised for a foul on Jesse Donn inside the box.

Seeing Chippa general manager Morgan Mammila sitting alongside the technical team on their bench raised eyebrows. It's unheard of for managers to sit on the bench as their job is usually in boardrooms. Matrose tellingly ran to celebrate with Mammila after netting.

As their first-choice forwards Thamsanqa Gabuza and Iqraam Rayners are suspended, SuperSport used winger-cum-striker Lungu as their point of reference up top with Moses Waiswa playing as a secondary striker just behind him.

The first half was evenly balanced in terms of ball retention but SuperSport made more box entries. Veteran left-back Onismor Bhasera was instrumental whenever SuperSport were attacking. He tried to pick out Lungu with a few inviting crosses but Chippa central defenders Pietersen and Veluyeke Zulu did a brilliant job to contain him. Matsatsantsa nearly broke the deadlock when Jamie Webber's volleyed effort hit the crossbar in the 21st minute.

Chippa's leading scorer Bienvenu Eva Nga, who boasts 10 league goals, used his sturdy physique to bulldoze his way through the SuperSport rearguard but his final decision-making always let him down. Chippa took the lead when 18-year-old midfielder Matrose unleashed a ferocious shot to beat Ronwen Williams at the near post five minutes before the end of first half regulation time.

The start of the second stanza was delayed due to a floodlight failure at the stadium.