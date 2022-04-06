×

Soccer

Could it be Sundowns v Al Ahly final in SA?

African football mother body to announce decision

06 April 2022 - 07:12
Neville Khoza Journalist
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns with ball possession during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly SC at FNB Stadium.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africans will keep their fingers crossed that the country gets the rights to host the CAF Champions League final where the local team could meet Pitso Mosimane’s Al-Ahly.

CAF are expected to announce the host country for this year’s climax of the competition in the next few days, the organisation said yesterday during the quarterfinals draw in Cairo.

The final is scheduled for May 29.

SA is one of the bidders after Safa signalled its intentions to the African football mother body last month.

During the draw, where Sundowns were pitted against Petro de Luanda of Angola in the knockout phase, while Mosimane’s Al-Ahly got Raja Casablanca of Morocco, both the Egyptians and SA champions will avoid each other until the final.

If Sundowns win the quarterfinal, they will face the winner between CR Belouidad and Wydad Casablanca in the semifinal, while the Red Devils will face ES Setif or Esperance.

Sundowns will play the first leg of the quarterfinal away from home in Angola on April 15 and 16, while the second leg will be on April 22 and 23.

The Brazilians finished their group stage undefeated with 16 points following five wins and a draw where they registered two victories against Al-Ahly home and away.

They are among the favourites to go all the way and win the title this season looking at the impressive form they are having.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates were handed a tough draw against Simba SC of Tanzania in the Confederation Cup quarterfinal.

Having finished first in their group, the Buccaneers will be away in the first leg on April 17, with the return leg a week later at Orlando Stadium.

Draws

Champions League

Quarterfinals:

Al Ahly v Raja Casablanca

ES Setif v Esperance

CR Belouizdad v Wydad AC

Petro Atletico v Sundowns.

Semifinals:

QF1 v QF2

QF 4 v QF3

CAF Confederation Cup

Simba vs Orlando Pirates 

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahly Tripoli 

Pyramids vs TP Mazembe

Al Masry vs RS Berkane 

Semifinals 

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4

