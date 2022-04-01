Maritzburg hope to put daylight between them and Birds

Maritzburg United midfielder Rowan Human has warned Swallows that they will be up for the fight when they meet in a DStv Premiership relegation battle at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

With only four points separating them in 12th and 14th place in the relegation zone, the Team of Choice are aware of what three points will do to stretch the gap.

“They are also in a tough situation where they need these points and we also need them,” Human told the club's media department.

“So it won’t be an easy game. They are going to come out fighting and they are going to look for the points no matter what it takes. Even if they come here and get one point, they will be happy with that.

“But I think we must also go with the mentality that they are coming here and they are not going to make us get those points easily. So we just have to perform to our best. It is our home game as well.

“They are going to give us a run. We saw their game against Royal AM. They have been good. It is just that they were a little bit unfortunate, but we need to work hard.”

The 21-year-old also feels that the key to success in this match is to work as a team.

“I think the key is that we have to play as a unit, listen to what the coach says and when he gives instructions, we do it,” he said.

“I guess if we are solid come Saturday no-one can beat us. If we stand together we are not an easy team to beat.

“At this point it is very crucial for us to get home and away points. We are not in the best position on the log but if we do well and we win three or four games we are back in it and looking at the top eight.”