Khumalo tries to help players handle emotions in Diski derby

Emotions are running high among the young Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates players as they prepare to face off in a Soweto derby in the DStv Diski Challenge on Saturday at the Bidvest Stadium (12.30pm).

The two sides are going into the game in contrasting form. Chiefs have momentum on their side after back-to-back wins, with the most recent a 4-3 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns. Pirates are experiencing a dip in form, losing two games in a row.

The Buccaneers, however, are second in the table with 49 points, a point behind leaders Stellenbosch, while Amakhosi are in sixth place with 37 points.

The form of the two teams will go out the window on the day, and tempers are set to become frayed as the rivalry is embroidered in the hearts of the players.

Chiefs coach Vela Khumalo has tried to help his players manage their emotions before the big game.

“Working with kids you need to work on their mindset, especially for a game of this magnitude. For them it's a derby irrespective of the age group. In the last two games we scored eight goals, then Pirates lost two games; it doesn't go unnoticed with these boys,” said Khumalo.

“You then want to work on the mental strength because complacency will creep in. You're working with kids, you need to help them. You let them make mistakes but minimise the mistakes as they go.

“The social and mental pillars, and all the other pillars, you need to work on. It's not about winning. Yes, it would be nice to emulate the first team by doing a double over them,” he said.

Indeed, Chiefs have another chance of doing a double over their rivals as they won in the first round. Pirates, who have been dominant in this fixture, will be out to stop that.

Mandla Qhogi, who has led Pirates well from the bench this season, wants his side to return to winning ways and believes his boys are ready for the big event.

“The boys are feeling well and are looking forward to the game,” said Qhogi.

Fixtures

Saturday: SuperSport United v Sekhukhune United, Bidvest Stadium, 10am; Royal AM v Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga Stadium, 10am; Chippa United v TS Galaxy, Wolfson Stadium, 10am; Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs, Bidvest Stadium, 12.30pm.

Sunday: Cape Town City v Golden Arrows, King Zwelithini Stadium, 10am; Swallows v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dobsonville Stadium, 10am; Marumo Gallants v Baroka, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 12pm; AmaZulu v Maritzburg United, King Zwelithini Stadium, 12.30pm.