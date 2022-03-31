‘Fagrie Lakay got his pants’ — Bafana star-struck by France and Mbappé

Bafana Bafana were not just overwhelmed by the obvious gulf in class between themselves and world champions France in Tuesday's 5-0 drubbing in Lille but, by their admissions after the game, the players were also somewhat star-struck.

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams played a blinder in goal, and his saves kept the scoreline at the packed Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille from being higher.

Some of Bafana's class of 1996, though — who had a golf day in Bryanston on Tuesday and watched the game at a function later — might have cringed at how star-struck SA, some of whom were seen taking selfies with France's superstars after the final whistle, seemed.

The 1996 Bafana won the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, and a few months later were famously 2-0 up against then-world champions Brazil — who were in the latter stages of a 35-match unbeaten run — at FNB Stadium, before capitulating 3-2. In a friendly against France in Lens in 1997 that SA team lost 2-1.

Under Philippe Troussier Bafana did lose 3-0 in the opening game of the France 1998 World Cup against the hosts, who went on to win the tournament, but warriors such as Mark Fish, Lucas Radebe, Phil Masinga and David Nyathi never seemed likely to admit to being autograph hunters.