Winning remaining games will save Galaxy, says Mbatha

The midfielder has vowed to work hard to help the Rockets survive this season

Having been relegated in the past with Mpumalanga Black Aces, TS Galaxy midfielder Lindokuhle Mbatha doesn’t want to experience that feeling again.



With Galaxy currently fighting for relegation in the DStv Premiership, Mbatha still remembers how he struggled after Aces were relegated to the GladAfrica Championship in 2016...