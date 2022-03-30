WATCH | How Sundowns goal ace Shalulile got his scoring groove back

When the goals dried up Mamelodi Sundowns ace attacker Peter Shalulile stayed away from the panic button, instead choosing to reset.

At the beginning of the year the Namibian hitman hit a dry spell where he scored only once in eight matches in all competitions to spark serious concerns from Brazilians supporters.

During that unproductive spell Shalulile failed to score against Al Ahly, El Merrikh and Al Hilal in the Caf Champions League; and Baroka, Chippa United, Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership.

His only goal came against National First Division (NFD) side Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup last-32, who Sundowns thrashed 4-0.