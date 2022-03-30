WATCH | How Sundowns goal ace Shalulile got his scoring groove back
When the goals dried up Mamelodi Sundowns ace attacker Peter Shalulile stayed away from the panic button, instead choosing to reset.
At the beginning of the year the Namibian hitman hit a dry spell where he scored only once in eight matches in all competitions to spark serious concerns from Brazilians supporters.
During that unproductive spell Shalulile failed to score against Al Ahly, El Merrikh and Al Hilal in the Caf Champions League; and Baroka, Chippa United, Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership.
His only goal came against National First Division (NFD) side Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup last-32, who Sundowns thrashed 4-0.
A few weeks ago, Shalulile became the first Sundowns player to surpass 20 goals in a season since 2001, a feat previously achieved by club scoring legend Daniel “Mambush” Mudau.
“As a striker it is your job to score goals to boost your confidence and help the team win matches,” Shalulile said, recalling how he overcame his slump.
“During those days, weeks or even possibly months when I was not scoring goals, I kept the faith because I knew that as a professional footballer you go through dry spells from time to time.
“Even the best players in the world sometimes go a few games without scoring. I did not give up because I knew that I was being tested and eventually I would get the breakthrough and start scoring again like I am doing now.
“There is nothing much you can do when things are not going your way. I just worked more at training, but one thing I learnt is to be patient and do good for the sake of the team.
“The season so far has seen its ups and downs. A few months were not OK for me because of not scoring. But the coaches kept motivating us and in the end I started scoring again and the team won games.”
Shalulile scored 15 goals last season in the DStv Premiership to end as the second-best scorer, one behind Bradley Grobler.
“Last year I came to 15 goals and the guy who was in front of me scored 16. This year I believe, and I have faith, that I can score more goals. It all depends on how far I can go and hopefully I am not injured.”
