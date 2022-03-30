Relief as PSL confirms fans’ return to stadiums
On Tuesday, PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza confirmed the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, to take place from April 8 to 10, would be the first games where stadiums would be permitted to accommodate half of their capacities
The decision by the PSL to start exercising the 50% capacity regulation only from April 8 sees a number of games that could have attracted decent crowds miss this opportunity by a whisker.
