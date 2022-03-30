Mbhele is still Arrows player, club confirms

It was believed that the club would release him after they were found guilty of his improper registration following his return from Portugal before the start of the season

Contrary to talks that Simo Mbhele would be released by Golden Arrows, the player is not going anywhere.



