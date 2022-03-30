Mbhele is still Arrows player, club confirms
It was believed that the club would release him after they were found guilty of his improper registration following his return from Portugal before the start of the season
Contrary to talks that Simo Mbhele would be released by Golden Arrows, the player is not going anywhere.
It was believed that the club would release him after they were found guilty of his improper registration following his return from Portugal before the start of the season...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.