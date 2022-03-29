Chippa feel they can get one over Amakhosi
Loss to arrows show Chiefs can be beaten, says striker Sekotlong
Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Golden Arrows in their last match before the Fifa international break has given Chippa United hope that they too can get one over Amakhosi.
This is the view of striker Thokozani Sekotlong as they prepare to resume their DStv Premiership assignment against Amakhosi at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday...
