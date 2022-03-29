Bafana told not to only focus on Mbappé

Retired centre-back Bongani Khumalo has cautioned Bafana Bafana against having a special plan designed to solely stop superstar Kylian Mbappé when they take on France in a friendly at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on Tuesday at 9pm.



Khumalo, who retired last September, netted alongside Katlego Mphela when Bafana stunned a disorganised French team 2-1 in their last Group A match of the 2010 World Cup in Bloemfontein. Florent Malouda scored a consolation goal for France on the day...